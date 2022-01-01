Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shepherds pies in
Tarrytown
/
Tarrytown
/
Shepherds Pies
Tarrytown restaurants that serve shepherds pies
HAMBURGERS
Horsefeathers
94 North Broadway, Tarrytown
Avg 4.1
(684 reviews)
Shepherd's Pie
$24.00
More about Horsefeathers
J.P. Doyle's
48 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow
No reviews yet
Shepherd's Pie
$19.00
More about J.P. Doyle's
Browse other tasty dishes in Tarrytown
Philly Cheesesteaks
Chicken Burgers
Banana Bread Pudding
Kale Salad
Chicken Tenders
Clams
Mac And Cheese
Reuben
More near Tarrytown to explore
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Nyack
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Pleasantville
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1697 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(423 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(110 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston