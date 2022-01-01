Go
Toast

Tartine Bistro

First of all, we cannot thank you enough for your support in this difficult time, it means the world to us!
Secondly, we would like to encourage you all to stay safely at home this holiday season and with that are pleased to offer ONLINE ORDERING (through our site) as well as Uber Eats!
For the time being, we will be operating as Carry Out Only with limited hours; we will update you in the coming weeks as we know more ❤️
For now, our hours to order carry out online, via phone or Uber Eats will be:
[Thursday through Saturday 3pm-8pm ]
Our full menu (and full vegan menu) , cocktails, wine and beer (21+) will be available!

PIZZA • SALADS

19110 Old Detroit Road • $$

Avg 4 (156 reviews)

Popular Items

MUSHROOM BISQUE$9.00
CASSOULET$32.00
duck confit, pork belly, andouille sausage, white beans
STEAK SALAD$22.00
wild mushrooms, caramelized onion, roasted garlic dijon vinaigrette
MIXED GREENS$12.00
dried berries, crumbled bleu, toasted pecan, honey vinaigrette
CROQUE MONSIEUR$22.00
broiche, capicola, gruyere, béchamel, dijon
FRISEÉ SALAD$15.00
FRIED EGG, BACON, SHAVED PARMESAN, BRIOCHE, HOLLANDAISE VINAIGRETTE
GRILLED ASPARAGUS$11.00
OLIVE OIL, SHAVED PARMESAN
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$11.00
CARAMELIZED APPLE, TOASTED ALMOND
BREAD SERVICE$5.00
HOUSE BREAD, BUTTER, BLACK PEPPER OIL
BEET SALAD$12.00
caramelized apple, spiced chevre, toasted hazelnut, balsamic vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

19110 Old Detroit Road

Rocky River OH

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blackbird Baking Company

No reviews yet

Open 7 AM to PM daily, online ordering available 7 AM to 4 PM. If online ordering is unavailable, please call us at (216) 712-6599 to place a phone order. We offer a variety of European breads, and rustic pastries, including our award-winning Salted Chocolate Chip cookie. We also have a full espresso/coffee menu!
Our products are made by hand, from scratch, and fresh daily.  We use the highest-quality ingredients such as European butter and free-range eggs from local farmers. 

Cilantro Taqueria

No reviews yet

Lakewood's Best Tacos! Open 7 days a week. Catering available, email rey@cilantrotaqueria.com

Harry Buffalo Lakewood

No reviews yet

We appreciate your support and business! Cheers! #GetToTheBuff

Propaganda Coffee

No reviews yet

Vegan and gluten-free coffee shop.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston