Tartine - Pasadena

Bakery and Cafe. Classic country loaves, morning buns, pastries, salads, sandwiches, and more from San Francisco's acclaimed Tartine Bakery.

277 W Green St

Location

Pasadena CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Cafe Santorini

In the heart of Old Town Pasadena, Cafe Santorini is the spot. Featuring fresh Mediterranean cuisine, eclectic wine list and a full bar. All in a quaint upper level dining room and charming patio where Santorini Sky's the Limit. Cafe Santorini is the ideal destination for family as well as business gatherings.

U Street Pizza

restaurateur Marie Petulla and Executive Chef Chris Keyser. Petulla and Keyser, who is originally from upstate New York, will be bringing their spin on New York-style pizza along with small seasonal dishes like fried squash blossom saltimbocca, salads, sides and soft serve to LA’s culinary scene through the lens of Union's ethos and made with high-quality, market-driven ingredients.

Marston's - Pasadena

Come in and enjoy!

Sunright Tea Studio

Shake 17 Times!

