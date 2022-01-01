Go
Open for TAKEOUT & DELIVERY
Order directly at innersunset.tartine.menu or call 415-742-5005. 8am-4pm daily.
600 Guerrero St

Popular Items

PAIN AU JAMBON$6.50
ham and gruyère croissant
Tea Cake - Lemon Poppyseed (N)$5.00
A staple at Tartine since the beginning! Allergies: Dairy, egg, gluten, wheat, vanilla, tree nuts (almonds).
COUNTRY$11.25
sourdough loaf
FRANGIPANE CROISSANT$6.00
twice baked croissant with almond cream and brandy | (n)
PLAIN CROISSANT$5.00
butter croissant
Croissant - Pain Au Chocolat$5.75
Croissant with Valrhona chocolate.
Allergies: Dairy, wheat, egg.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$12.00
crème fraîche omelette, sharp cheddar, aioli, greens -- *crème fraîche cannot be omitted from omelette
CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE$3.75
Valrhona dark chocolate, finished with large flake sea salt
BREAD PUDDING$9.00
almond bread pudding, roasted pears and pomegranate, salted caramel.
*flavor offerings to change daily, please note if you have any dietary restrictions or food allergies that should be avoided if possible.
MORNING BUN$5.00
cinnamon, sugar, orange zest

Location

600 Guerrero St

San Francisco CA

Sunday8:40 am - 3:40 pm
Monday8:10 am - 3:40 pm
Tuesday8:10 am - 3:40 pm
Wednesday8:10 am - 3:40 pm
Thursday8:10 am - 3:40 pm
Friday8:10 am - 3:40 pm
Saturday8:40 am - 3:40 pm
