Tartufo - Newton

22 Union St

Popular Items

Asparagus$7.00
Double Cannoli$10.00
Pastry shell filled with vanilla fresh ricotta custard
Homemade Meatballs$13.00
Homemade with beef, veal, and lamb, served with tomato basil sauce and grilled bread.
Gnocchi Pomodoro$24.00
Homemade potato gnocchi, tomato, basil sauce, and fresh grated parmigiano cheese.
**Gluten-free not available.
Lobster Ravioli$30.00
Homemade ravioli stuffed with lobster, crabmeat, ricotta, touch of cream, lobster sauce, arugula.
**Gluten-free not available.
Profiterole$10.00
Soft choux filled with vanilla chantilly
cream, all covered with chocolate cream.
Location

22 Union St

Newton MA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

