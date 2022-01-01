Tarzana restaurants you'll love

Tarzana's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Must-try Tarzana restaurants

Laidrey, LLC image

 

Laidrey, LLC

18600 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Americano
Double espresso with hot water. // can be iced.
16 oz Americano comes with 4 shots
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Traditional Pain Au Chocolat
Latte$4.25
Double espresso with 10 oz steamed foam milk. // can be iced
More about Laidrey, LLC
Magpies Softserve image

 

Magpies Softserve

18971 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Slice of Brown Sugar Banana Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$7.95
Fresh Banana Softserve, graham cracker crust, brown sugar coffee cake, whipped topping, brown sugar crumble and toasted almonds
Whole Cookie Butter Softserve Pie (Vegan)$39.95
Cookie Butter Softserve, graham crust, caramel, biscoff cookies, caramel whip and graham crumble
Whole Original Fried Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$39.95
Corn Almond Softserve layered with vegan fudge, honeycomb, topped with non-dairy whipped cream and fried candied cornflake
More about Magpies Softserve
Greco's Gyros image

 

Greco's Gyros

19321 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Gyro Plate$14.00
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$11.00
Chicken Souvlaki Plate$17.00
More about Greco's Gyros
Greco's New York Pizzeria image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Greco's New York Pizzeria

19325 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti Marinara$12.00
Homemade Marinara sauce served with Spaghetti.
14" Cheese Pizza$18.00
Our seasoned Tomato pizza sauce, whole Milk Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
16'' Combination$30.00
Pepperoni, Meatball, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Green Peppers.
More about Greco's New York Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

The Last Call

6025 Reseda Blvd., Tarzana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Last Call
Restaurant banner

 

Boba nise

18552 Clark St #24, Tarzans

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Boba nise
