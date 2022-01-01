Tarzana restaurants you'll love
More about Laidrey, LLC
Laidrey, LLC
18600 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana
|Popular items
|Americano
Double espresso with hot water. // can be iced.
16 oz Americano comes with 4 shots
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Traditional Pain Au Chocolat
|Latte
|$4.25
Double espresso with 10 oz steamed foam milk. // can be iced
More about Magpies Softserve
Magpies Softserve
18971 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Slice of Brown Sugar Banana Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)
|$7.95
Fresh Banana Softserve, graham cracker crust, brown sugar coffee cake, whipped topping, brown sugar crumble and toasted almonds
|Whole Cookie Butter Softserve Pie (Vegan)
|$39.95
Cookie Butter Softserve, graham crust, caramel, biscoff cookies, caramel whip and graham crumble
|Whole Original Fried Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)
|$39.95
Corn Almond Softserve layered with vegan fudge, honeycomb, topped with non-dairy whipped cream and fried candied cornflake
More about Greco's Gyros
Greco's Gyros
19321 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana
|Popular items
|Chicken Gyro Plate
|$14.00
|Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$11.00
|Chicken Souvlaki Plate
|$17.00
More about Greco's New York Pizzeria
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Greco's New York Pizzeria
19325 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana
|Popular items
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$12.00
Homemade Marinara sauce served with Spaghetti.
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$18.00
Our seasoned Tomato pizza sauce, whole Milk Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
|16'' Combination
|$30.00
Pepperoni, Meatball, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Green Peppers.
More about The Last Call
The Last Call
6025 Reseda Blvd., Tarzana
More about Boba nise
Boba nise
18552 Clark St #24, Tarzans