Chocolate chip cookies in Tarzana

Tarzana restaurants
Tarzana restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Bea' Bakery

18450 Clark Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about Bea' Bakery
Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve - Tarzana

18971 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Slice of Chocolate Chip Cookie Softserve Pie (Dairy)$9.95
Chocolate Chip Softserve layered with fudge, chocolate chip cookies, topped with whip cream, chocolate shavings, graham crumble in a graham cracker crust
- Allergens: Gluten, Soy, eggs
- Dairy Milk Base
Slice of Chocolate Chip Cookie Softserve Pie (Dairy)$9.95
Chocolate Chip Softserve layered with fudge & chocolate chip cookies & topped with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, & graham crumble in a graham cracker crust
More about Magpies Softserve - Tarzana

