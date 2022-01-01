Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Tarzana

Go
Tarzana restaurants
Toast

Tarzana restaurants that serve cookies

Laidrey, LLC image

 

Laidrey, LLC - 18600 Ventura Blvd.

18600 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Super Seed Cookie$4.00
Chocolate Chunk & Walnut Cookie$4.00
More about Laidrey, LLC - 18600 Ventura Blvd.
Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve - Tarzana

18971 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Slice of Cookies & Cream Softserve Pie (Vegan)$9.75
Vanilla Bean Softserve, chocolate graham crust, fudge, cookies & cream whipped topping and Oreo pieces
Whole Cookies & Cream Softserve Pie (Vegan)$49.95
Vanilla Bean Softserve, chocolate graham crust, fudge, cookies & cream whipped topping and Oreo pieces
Sugar Cookie Pint (Vegan)$11.95
More about Magpies Softserve - Tarzana
Restaurant banner

 

Social Pies - 19527 Ventura Blvd

19527 Ventura Boulevard, Tarzana

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Checker Chip Cookies$5.00
fresh baked, white chocolate & milk chocolate chips
More about Social Pies - 19527 Ventura Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Tarzana

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tarzana to explore

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tarzana to explore

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (970 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston