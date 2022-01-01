Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Tarzana

Go
Tarzana restaurants
Toast

Tarzana restaurants that serve pies

Laidrey, LLC image

 

Laidrey, LLC - 18600 Ventura Blvd.

18600 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie Pop-Tart$5.50
whole grain pie dough filled with Cuyama Farms (California Based Farm) Fuji & Pink Lady apple filling, it is garnished with a white miso caramel glaze and brown butter crumble.
More about Laidrey, LLC - 18600 Ventura Blvd.
Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve - Tarzana

18971 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Slice of Key Lime Softserve Pie (Vegan)$9.75
Key Lime Softserve, graham cracker crust, caramel whipped topping, maple coconut chips and graham crumble
Slice of Original Softserve Fried Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$9.75
Corn Almond Softserve layered with vegan fudge, honeycomb, topped with non-dairy whipped cream and fried candied cornflake
Whole Original Fried Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$49.95
Corn Almond Softserve layered with vegan fudge, honeycomb, topped with non-dairy whipped cream and fried candied cornflake
More about Magpies Softserve - Tarzana
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Greco's New York Pizzeria

19325 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
14" Mr.G's Pie$28.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Mortadella, Salami, Hot Capicola, fresh Tomato, fresh Basil.
16'' Mr. G's Pie$31.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Mortadella, Salami, Hot Capicola, fresh Tomato, fresh Basil.
More about Greco's New York Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Social Pies - 19527 Ventura Blvd

19527 Ventura Boulevard, Tarzana

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH PIE$22.00
Buffalo sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Ranch
MEAT PIE$25.00
Ground ribeye beef, Beef Pepperoni, Beef Bacon, Extra cheese ,Oregano, Basil, Garlic ,
CREATE A PIE$25.00
Choose any topping list below
More about Social Pies - 19527 Ventura Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Tarzana

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tarzana to explore

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tarzana to explore

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (970 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston