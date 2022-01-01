Pies in Tarzana
Tarzana restaurants that serve pies
More about Laidrey, LLC - 18600 Ventura Blvd.
Laidrey, LLC - 18600 Ventura Blvd.
18600 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana
|Apple Pie Pop-Tart
|$5.50
whole grain pie dough filled with Cuyama Farms (California Based Farm) Fuji & Pink Lady apple filling, it is garnished with a white miso caramel glaze and brown butter crumble.
More about Magpies Softserve - Tarzana
Magpies Softserve - Tarzana
18971 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Slice of Key Lime Softserve Pie (Vegan)
|$9.75
Key Lime Softserve, graham cracker crust, caramel whipped topping, maple coconut chips and graham crumble
|Slice of Original Softserve Fried Pie (Vegan, Nuts)
|$9.75
Corn Almond Softserve layered with vegan fudge, honeycomb, topped with non-dairy whipped cream and fried candied cornflake
|Whole Original Fried Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)
|$49.95
Corn Almond Softserve layered with vegan fudge, honeycomb, topped with non-dairy whipped cream and fried candied cornflake
More about Greco's New York Pizzeria
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Greco's New York Pizzeria
19325 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana
|14" Mr.G's Pie
|$28.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Mortadella, Salami, Hot Capicola, fresh Tomato, fresh Basil.
|16'' Mr. G's Pie
|$31.00
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Mortadella, Salami, Hot Capicola, fresh Tomato, fresh Basil.
More about Social Pies - 19527 Ventura Blvd
Social Pies - 19527 Ventura Blvd
19527 Ventura Boulevard, Tarzana
|BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH PIE
|$22.00
Buffalo sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Ranch
|MEAT PIE
|$25.00
Ground ribeye beef, Beef Pepperoni, Beef Bacon, Extra cheese ,Oregano, Basil, Garlic ,
|CREATE A PIE
|$25.00
Choose any topping list below