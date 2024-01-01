Pumpkin pies in Tarzana
Tarzana restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
More about Bea' Bakery
Bea' Bakery
18450 Clark Street, Los Angeles
|Pumpkin Pie
|$16.95
Available in 4, 8 or 9 inches
More about Magpies Softserve - Tarzana
Magpies Softserve - Tarzana
18971 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Guava (Vegan)
“The honeyed sweetness, tangy flavor, and floral undertones of ripe guavas will immediately transport you to a tropical island holiday.”
- Oat Milk Base
|Pumpkin Pie Pint (Vegan)
|$11.95
“Classic pumpkin pie, but Softserve! Pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger make this a Fall favorite!”
- Oat Milk Base