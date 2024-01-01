Vietnamese coffee in Tarzana
Tarzana restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
More about Bea' Bakery
Bea' Bakery
18450 Clark Street, Los Angeles
|Vietnamese Coffee Stuffed Cookie
|$5.95
More about Magpies Softserve - Tarzana
Magpies Softserve - Tarzana
18971 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Slice of Vietnamese Coffee Caramel Softserve Pie (Dairy)
|$9.95
Vietnamese coffee softserve layered with fudge and caramel butterscotch rice krispies, topped with caramel whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel sauce, chocolate covered espresso beans am chocolate crumble in a chocolate crust.
|Whole Vietnamese Coffee Caramel Softserve Pie (Dairy)
|$49.95
Vietnamese coffee softserve layered with fudge and caramel butterscotch rice krispies, topped with caramel whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel sauce, chocolate covered espresso beans am chocolate crumble in a chocolate crust.