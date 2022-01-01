Tarzana restaurants you'll love
More about Laidrey, LLC
Laidrey, LLC
18600 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana
|Popular items
|Americano
Double espresso with hot water. // can be iced.
16 oz Americano comes with 4 shots
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Traditional Pain Au Chocolat
|Latte
|$4.25
Double espresso with 10 oz steamed foam milk. // can be iced
More about Greco's Gyros
Greco's Gyros
19321 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana
|Popular items
|Chicken Gyro Plate
|$14.00
|Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$11.00
|Chicken Souvlaki Plate
|$17.00
More about Greco's New York Pizzeria
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Greco's New York Pizzeria
19325 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana
|Popular items
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$12.00
Homemade Marinara sauce served with Spaghetti.
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$18.00
Our seasoned Tomato pizza sauce, whole Milk Grande Mozzarella Cheese.
|16'' Combination
|$30.00
Pepperoni, Meatball, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Green Peppers.