Tasca Restaurant

Tasca Tapas Restaurant & Bar is Boston's home for traditional Spanish cuisine. We are located in Brighton on Commonwealth Avenue. We are offering a cultural atmosphere to enjoy with family, friends, or colleagues. What will make your evening unforgettable? Pairing our delicious tapas with a glass of sangria or wine as you enjoy an authentic Spanish night.

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN

1612 Commonwealth Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (903 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso Manchego$9.00
Sliced Manchego cheese served with olives and EVOO.
Patatas con Aioli$6.00
Crispy potatoes with aioli sauce.
Calamares Fritos$12.00
Fried squid with aioli sauce on the side.
Empanadas de Carne$6.00
2 Halal beef turnovers.
Red Sangria (32oz)$19.00
Homemade Red Sangria Made With Garnacha Wine & Fresh Fruits.
Patatas Bravas$6.00
Crispy potatoes with Brava sauce.
Gambas al Ajillo$12.00
Fresh Shrimp in Mild Pepper & Garlic Oil
Alcachofas Fritas$9.00
Crispy fried artichokes with a side of Romesco sauce.
Empanadillas de Queso y Alcachofa$7.00
4 Herb goat cheese-artichoke turnovers.
Bolas de Queso$7.00
4 Crispy goat cheese Croquettes stuffed with quince paste glazed with sugar cane honey.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1612 Commonwealth Ave

Brighton MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

