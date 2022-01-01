Go
Tashi Delek Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

11224 San Pablo Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (812 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Momo$10.50
Homemade steamed momo served with tomato sauce
Somosa$6.00
Potatoes and peas turnover served with mint and tamarind sauce 2 Pcs
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.00
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup)
overnight marinated chicken breast cooked with tomato cream sauce GF
Side White Rice 16 Oz$2.00
long grained white basmati rice.
Paneer Tikka Masala$13.50
(served with 8oz of rice and lentil soup)
homemade cheese cooked lightly with fresh tomato cream sauce GF
Garlic Cilantro Naan$3.50
Saag Paneer$13.50
(served with 8oz of rice and dal)
cooked spinach sautted with cubes of fried homemade cheese thickened with cream, its a hearty and filling optional vegan GF
Garlic Rosemary Naan$3.50
Garlic Naan$3.50
Plain Naan$3.00
Warm buttered Indian flatbread.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11224 San Pablo Ave

El Cerrito CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
