Go
Toast

Taste - 16 Tech

Come in and enjoy!

1210 Waterway Blvd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1210 Waterway Blvd

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coffe Zon Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CC Holdings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Waterway Fish Market - AMP

No reviews yet

Seafood Elevated

Hiatus Bar

No reviews yet

We are a locally owned bar serving a rotating menu of fresh, innovative cocktails, beer and wine. Enjoy a thoughtfully curated beverage program, exceptional service, and laid-back casual atmosphere. Hiatus Bar is located at 1220 Waterway Blvd. inside of 16 Tech’s AMP Marketplace; just minutes from Downtown Indianapolis, IUPUI and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston