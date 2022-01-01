Taste Community Restaurant
Taste Community Restuarant, Pay-What-You-Can
1200 S. Main Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1200 S. Main Street
Fort Worth TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
