Taste Community Restaurant

Taste Community Restuarant, Pay-What-You-Can

1200 S. Main Street • $

Avg 5 (16 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken and Orzo Soup
Mediterranean-inspired soup with roasted chicken, orzo pasta, leeks, fennel, and dill in a lemon broth.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Marinated chicken with garlic sauce, tahini sauce, pickles, tomato, cucumber, pickled carrots, cilantro, and mint wrapped in lavash. Served with crispy potatoes.
Lemonade
Southwest Burger
Ground short-rib and brisket topped with jack cheese, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, roasted tomato salsa, mustard, and garlic aioli on a house-made brioche bun. Served with crispy potatoes.
Vietnamese Noodle Bowl
Spicy pork meatballs and vermicelli rice noodles tossed in ginger sauce and topped with pickled spring vegetables, cucumber, mint, and cilantro.
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

1200 S. Main Street

Fort Worth TX

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
