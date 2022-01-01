Taste Greek Street Food
Enjoy fresh Greek Street Food! Beer and Wine coming soon!
Stay healthy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
645 N Cass Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
645 N Cass Ave
Westmont IL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:40 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 7:40 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:40 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:40 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:40 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:40 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:40 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pompei of Westmont
Casual, family-owned spot serving cafeteria-style Italian eats & desserts since 1909.
Open Daily 11am - 10pm
Kitchen Closes at 9:30pm
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint
Share Happiness!
Island Fin Poke Company
Fast-casual, Hawaiian-style poké bowl restaurant
Standard Market
Come in and enjoy!