Go
Toast

Taste Greek Street Food

Enjoy fresh Greek Street Food! Beer and Wine coming soon!
Stay healthy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

645 N Cass Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (297 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro Plate$14.00
Hand stacked chicken gyro off the spit, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki
Pita Bread$1.25
Grilled 7" pita bread.
Classic Chicago Gyro PITA$9.50
Strips of traditional Chicago style gyro off the spit, tomato, onion, tzatziki
Classic Chicago Gyro Plate$14.00
Strips of traditional style gyro off the spit, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki
Salad Greek$9.00
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, feta, olives, pepperoncini, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and house dressing (vinegar & extra virgin olive oil)
Homemade Tzatziki - Side$0.75
Side order of our homemade Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic based dip.
French Fries$2.75
Seasoned fried steak fries
Chicken Souvlaki Plate$12.00
2 grilled marinated chicken skewers, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki
Chicken Gyro PITA$9.50
Homemade hand stacked chicken gyro off the spit, tomato, onion, lettuce, taste sauce (mayo & mustard based sauce) served on a pita.
Grilled Chicken Plate
Chicken de-boned, seasoned, marinated, grilled to perfection, and cut in pieces. Choice of 2 sides.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

645 N Cass Ave

Westmont IL

Sunday11:30 am - 7:40 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:40 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:40 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:40 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:40 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:40 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:40 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pompei of Westmont

No reviews yet

Casual, family-owned spot serving cafeteria-style Italian eats & desserts since 1909.
Open Daily 11am - 10pm
Kitchen Closes at 9:30pm

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint

No reviews yet

Share Happiness!

Island Fin Poke Company

No reviews yet

Fast-casual, Hawaiian-style poké bowl restaurant

Standard Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston