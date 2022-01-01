Go
Sugar's Restaurant and Bar imageView gallery

Taste Kitchen (Sugar Land)

Open today 4:01 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarHalf

683 Reviews

$$

3424 FM 1092 Rd

Missouri City, TX 77459

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

3424 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City TX 77459

Directions

Gallery

Sugar's Restaurant and Bar image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ninfa's Missouri City
orange starNo Reviews
5730 Highway 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
Cabo Dogs Missouri City
orange starNo Reviews
7022 Highway 6 #100 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
Ten Dollar Grill - 2447 FM 1092
orange starNo Reviews
2447 FM 1092 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
Red Oak Grill Missouri City
orange starNo Reviews
5011 Hwy 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
Micheaux's Southern Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
6850 Highway 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
La Escondida Mexican Grill - Missouri City
orange star4.5 • 1,049
7270 Hwy 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Missouri City

La Escondida Mexican Grill - Missouri City
orange star4.5 • 1,049
7270 Hwy 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001710 - Shoppes at Sienna Plantation
orange star4.5 • 82
9303 Hwy 6 Missouri City, TX 77459
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Missouri City

Stafford

No reviews yet

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (919 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Taste Kitchen (Sugar Land)

orange star3.7 • 683 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston