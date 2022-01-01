Taste Kitchen (Sugar Land)
Open today 4:01 AM - 3:00 AM
683 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
3424 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City TX 77459