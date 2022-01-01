Go
Taste of Belgium

Enjoy Taste of Belgium at home, including waffle 4-packs and Crowlers of bier and mimosas to-go!

3825 Edwards Road

Popular Items

Harvest Salad$14.75
Spring mix, Boursin, roasted sweet potatoes, farro, black pepper nuts, dried cherries, apples, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Frites$6.50
Breakfast Plate$11.25
Two eggs your way.
Choose one: goetta, bacon,
breakfast sausage, turkey sausage
Choose one: Sourdough, buttermilk biscuit, croissant, English muffin, waffle
Served with butter and seasonal jam.
Brunch Burger$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
Plain Waffle$4.50
Waffle & Chicken$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Frite Sauces$0.50
Belgian Burger$14.75
Cheddar cheese, special sauce, iceberg lettuce, fried onions
Location

3825 Edwards Road

Cincinati OH

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
