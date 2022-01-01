Go
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Taste of Belgium

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

16 West Freedom Way

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

Belgian Burger$14.75
Cheddar cheese, special sauce, iceberg lettuce, fried onions
Frites$6.50
Breakfast Plate$11.25
Two eggs your way.
Choose one: goetta, bacon,
breakfast sausage, turkey sausage
Choose one: Sourdough, buttermilk biscuit, croissant, English muffin, waffle
Served with butter and seasonal jam.
Plain Waffle$4.50
Waffle & Chicken$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
Frite Sauces$0.50
Chicken Biscuit & Gravy$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
Harvest Salad$14.75
Spring mix, Boursin, roasted sweet potatoes, farro, black pepper nuts, dried cherries, apples, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Southwestern Waffle$11.75
Turkey, pepper jack, spring mix, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo, served on a waffle
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati OH 45202

Directions

