Taste of Belgium

Come in and enjoy!

911 E. McMillan Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Plain Waffle$4.50
Frites$6.50
Waffle & Chicken$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
Strawberries & Cream Waffle$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
Double 4- Pack$20.00
Chicken Biscuit & Gravy$14.25
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Brunch Salad$13.75
Arugula, savoy cabbage, basil pesto,
fingerlings, peas, pancetta, Pecorino Romano, sunny-side egg
Brussel Sprouts$8.50
Pancetta, mustard, and capers infused sherry vinaigrette.
Harvest Salad$14.75
Spring mix, Boursin, roasted sweet potatoes, farro, black pepper nuts, dried cherries, apples, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
Location

911 E. McMillan Street

Cincinnati OH

Sunday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

