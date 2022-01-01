Go
Taste of Belgium

7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14

Popular Items

Strawberries & Cream Waffle$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
McWaffle$13.25
Egg, bacon, Gruyère, Ohio maple syrup.
Frites$6.50
Waffle & Chicken - Family$48.50
Four pieces chicken. Four fresh waffles. Hot sauce. Syrup. Side salad. Serves 4-6.
Frite Sauces$0.50
Waffle & Chicken$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
Belgian Burger$14.75
Cheddar cheese, special sauce, iceberg lettuce, fried onions
Bistro Burger$14.75
Bacon, goat cheese, tomato, aioli and arugula
Harvest Salad$14.75
Spring mix, Boursin, roasted sweet potatoes, farro, black pepper nuts, dried cherries, apples, pomegranate molasses vinaigrette
Plain Waffle$4.50
Location

7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14

Cincinnati OH

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
