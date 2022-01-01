Go
Toast

Taste of Belgium

Come in and enjoy!

12071 Mason-Montgomery Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Waffle & Chicken$14.75
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
Strawberries & Cream Waffle$7.25
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
Brunch Burger$15.75
Egg, bacon, Havarti, Ohio maple syrup, frites.
Frites$6.50
Waffle & Chicken - Family$48.50
Four pieces chicken. Four fresh waffles. Hot sauce. Syrup. Side salad. Serves 4-6.
Breakfast Plate$11.25
Two eggs your way.
Choose one: goetta, bacon,
breakfast sausage, turkey sausage
Choose one: Sourdough, buttermilk biscuit, croissant, English muffin, waffle
Served with butter and seasonal jam.
Plain Waffle$4.50
Belgian Burger$14.75
Cheddar cheese, special sauce, iceberg lettuce, fried onions
Bistro Burger$14.75
Bacon, goat cheese, tomato, aioli and arugula
Frite Sauces$0.50
See full menu

Location

12071 Mason-Montgomery Road

Cincinnati OH

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brixx Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0197

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Skip's BagelDeli

No reviews yet

Welcome to Skips! Serving scratch made Bagel since 1996. We are a Premium Boar’s Head deli café serving breakfast lunch and dinner.

Half Day Cafe

No reviews yet

We appreciate you supporting our local endeavor. We’re not developers from the east, a chain from the west or a franchise from the south. Rather, we’re just a neighborhood family operating a neighborhood restaurant—about as Mom and Pop as it gets.
The menu at Half Day reflects the seasonal – and sometimes daily – availability of fresh and local ingredients. Our coffee is roasted in Blue Ash, our bread is baked on Red Bank Road, and when it’s available, we make the effort to buy our produce from the local farmer’s market.
We trust you’ll recognize our efforts to provide you with something special. We’ll do our best to serve you delicious food and a good cup of coffee whether you're enjoying our Cafe or on the go with the sincere hope that you’ll choose this place often.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston