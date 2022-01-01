Go
Toast

Taste of Benedict's and More

Best Coffee Around! Our Exclusive blend of Intelligentsia Coffee! Gluten Free Scones, Hand Pies and Soups and More!
Benedict's La Strata Grab and Go!
Great Gifts for everyone!

35 North Williams Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Energy Bites$2.45
Scone$2.50
Latte
See full menu

Location

35 North Williams Street

Crystal Lake IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Cottage Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Crystal Lake.

Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

No reviews yet

To order:
https://www.toasttab.com/benedicts-la-strata
Call us when you get here we will bring your order out to your car. 815-459-6500

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Neighborhood restaurant and pub featuring gourmet comfort foods and sandwiches utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Our bar features over 100 different craft brews and Belgian ales along with wines and award winning cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston