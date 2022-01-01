Taste of Crepes
Come in and enjoy!!
617 Penn Ave
Location
617 Penn Ave
Reading PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
B2 Bistro + Bar
Mediterranean influenced bar and bistro featuring the flavors of Italy, France and Spain with local craft beers and seasonal cocktails
Taqueria Comalli
Tacos | Dillas | Tazónes | Tostadas | Guac
Family-owned New Age Taqueria with Mexican Roots & Soul
Let's Taco Bout It
Come in and enjoy!
Nonno Alby's Brick Oven Pizza - Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!