Taste of Europe
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
435 William Hilton Parkway\r\nUnit O
Hilton Head, SC 29926
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
435 William Hilton Parkway\r\nUnit O, Hilton Head SC 29926
Nearby restaurants
Street Meet The American Tavern
Locally owned and Operated! Sidewalk sandwiches from America's Favorite Street Corners. Home of the Cleveland Browns Backers. Come on in and enjoy!
Gusto Ristorante
Northern Italian trattoria in the north end of Hilton Head Island. A friendly and attentive staff and delicious authentic cuisine await you. Come in and enjoy an evening with friends and family. We look forward to serve you. Ciao! 🇮🇹
Main Street Café and Pub
Come in and enjoy Pub fare with a creative flair!!
Mixx on Main
Come in and enjoy!