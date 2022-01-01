Go
Taste of India - Melbourne

Welcome to TASTE OF INDIA a fine Indian restaurant. Located right in the heart of town close to the Melbourne airport.
Serving best Indian cuisine in town since 2002.
We serve a selection of traditional Indian dishes, as well as, several of our own creations.
The Ingredients we use complement each other nutritionally and please the palate. All dishes are made with freshly ground herbs and other spices. Each dish is spiced to enhance its particular aroma and flavor. The spices do not make the dishes hot but adds the flavor. Our skilled chefs make each dish individually and we will be happy to make your dishes the way you prefer them, from mild to extra-hot. Serving a extraordinary selection of VEGAN dishes for our vegan preferred guests. Please bear in mind that Indian food is not "fast food" and that our dishes take time to prepare. Your patience will be rewarded.

606 N Wickham Rd Ste C

Popular Items

PANEER BUTTER MASALA$16.00
Cubes of cottage cheese, bell peppers, onions cooked in a buttery tomato cream sauce with selected Indian spices
TIKKA MASALA CHICKEN$19.00
Tender chicken breast pieces broiled in a tandoor clay oven and gently cooked in creamy tomato sauce with Indian spices
GARLIC NAAN$3.50
Freshly baked naan bread studded with chopped garlic and cilantro
SAAG PANEER$15.00
Pureed thick creamy spinach sauce and home made cottage cheese, cooked with cumin, ginger, garlic and Indian spices
CHEESE NAAN$5.00
Naan bread stuffed with cheese
NAAN$3.00
Light and fluffy, freshly baked Indian flat bread
VEGETABLE SAMOSA$7.00
A pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes,cilantro,onions and green peas.
MAKHANI CHICKEN( BUTTER CHICKEN)$19.00
Boneless chicken thigh sautéed with onion, bell peppers in a rich creamy tomato sauce
BASMATI RICE$2.00
GOBI MANCHRIAN$13.00
Crispy fried cauliflower tossed in an indochinese sauce
Location

606 N Wickham Rd Ste C

Melbourne FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
