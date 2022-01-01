Go
Toast

Taste of Philly

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1116 Broadway • $

Avg 4.6 (1315 reviews)

Popular Items

8" Original Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
Chips$1.25
12" Mushroom Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Works Cheesesteak$12.49
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Works Cheesesteak$9.29
Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Original Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Pepper Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Pepper Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
Can Soda$1.25
8" Mushroom Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1116 Broadway

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Broadway Market

No reviews yet

Denver's newest food hall and community gathering place, featuring food from some of Denver's most beloved chefs alongside a central bar and two boutiques.

Stoney's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

We are a locally owned, Colorado themed,
sports & music bar located in the heart of Denver. We have all NCAA, NFL & NHL Packages. We are the spot you want to be at to watch your favorite sports!

Element Kitchen & Sneekeasy

No reviews yet

Element Kitchen & Cocktail is the Mile-High City’s first farm to table sports restaurant and bar, featuring seasonal menus curated by four-time James Beard award nominee and Bravo’s Top Chef contestant, John Tesar. The bar is highlighted by a selection of Denver’s best brews and fresh made cocktails. Triggering all senses; taste, smell, sight, sound and touch, Element Kitchen & Cocktail offers a range of experiences from a night out with friends, a celebration with family or cheering on your favorite sports team.

Frank to Table

No reviews yet

All orders are for ONLY DELIVERY to the respective neighborhoods listed.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston