Taste of Philly - Denver

Come in and enjoy!

2432 S. Colorado Blvd

Popular Items

8" Pepper Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Mushroom Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Original Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Mushroom Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Green Chile Cheesesteak$12.49
Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese
8" Works Cheesesteak$9.29
Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese
Chips$1.25
12" Works Cheesesteak$12.49
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Pepper Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Original Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
Location

2432 S. Colorado Blvd

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

