Famous Philly CheeseSteak

Popular Items

12" Works Cheesesteak$12.49
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
Reg Fry$2.25
8" Mushroom Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
10 wings$12.99
1 pound of jumbo fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Large Fry$3.25
12" Pepper Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Original Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Works Cheesesteak$9.29
Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Original Cheesesteak$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
Can Soda$1.25
Location

2200 Oneida St.

Denver CO

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

