Taste of Philly North Academy

3552 N Academy Blvd

Popular Items

Lg Plain Philly$11.50
Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
French Fries
Lg Original Philly$11.50
Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Green Chile Philly$12.00
Green Chiles, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Works Philly$11.50
Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Cheese Fries
Sm Plain Philly$9.00
Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Original Philly$9.00
Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Lg Mushroom Philly$11.50
Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Works Philly$9.00
Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/American Cheese
3552 N Academy Blvd

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
