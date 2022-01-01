Go
Toast
  • /
  • Racine
  • /
  • Taste of Soul Bar and Grill

Taste of Soul Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

501 6th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet potatoes$3.00
Fried RIB TIP DINNER$11.99
Loaded Fries$9.99
fries with meat, melted cheese,scallions,sour cream
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Catfish 2 pc only$9.50
Fried Bologna sandwich$4.99
Wingettes (6)$9.50
Fried (Pick your sauce)
Strawberry short cake$4.00
Jalapeño Popper Burger$9.99
See full menu

Location

501 6th St

Racine WI

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Nash

No reviews yet

Closed Sunday and Monday
Tue-We -11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Th-Sa - 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Room rental is still available 7 days a week and booking information can be found at http://thenashracine.com/reservation.html

Corner House on the Lake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TaejaVu Cooking Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dunks Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston