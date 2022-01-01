Go
Toast

Taste of Thai Express

Established in 2003, is locally owned and operated with a mission to provide the freshest and most authentic Thai food in the area.
With a team of about 40 dedicated and enthusiastic staff, Taste of Thai Express has become one of Ithaca’s favorite restaurants for dining in, carry-out, catering and delivery.

209 S Meadow St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

YELLOW CURRY$14.50
The mildest of our curries, a well-balanced blend between Thai herbs and spices with Indian accents. Potatoes, carrots and Spanishonions simmered with your choice of protein.
Finished with Fried shallots.
THAI FRIED RICE$13.50
Traditional Thai stir-fried rice with thai broccoli, tomato, Spanish onion, egg and scallions in a light soy sauce
MASSAMAN CURRY$14.50
The sweetest of the curries with Indian-influenced spices giving it hints of tamarind and cinnamon. Potatoes, carrots, and spanish onions along with your choice of protein simmered to a creamy
perfection
PAD SEE EW$13.50
A Thai staple. Broad rice noodles stir-fried with egg and Thai broccoli in a sweet soy and yellow bean paste based sauce
SPRING ROLLS$6.25
Vermicelli noodles and vegetables rolled in wonton wrappers and fried to golden crispy perfection. Served with a side of Sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts
PAD THAI$13.50
Rice noodles stir-fried with Tofu khan, egg, bean sprouts, and fresh chives. Brought together with a tamarind-based sauce, finished with crushed peanuts and lime.
THAI TEA$3.00
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$13.50
(Vegetarian option available, ask for no sausage) A Festive fried rice with pineapple, tossed cashew’s, sweet Thai sausage, peas, carrots, and raisins.
FRESH ROLLS TOFU$7.00
Made fresh daily. Shredded Romaine lettuce, Thai basil, Bean sprouts, shaved carrot, and vermicelli noodles. Prepared in rice paper wraps.Served with Hoisin chili garlic sauce and crushed peanuts.
(3 rolls per order)
PAD KEE MAO$13.50
Stir-fried broad noodles with fresh garlic, crushed Thai chili’s, basil, baby corn, local carrots, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
See full menu

Location

209 S Meadow St

Ithaca NY

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ithaca Bakery - N Meadow St.

No reviews yet

Bagels, Breads, Pastries, Sandwiches, Coffee, & more!

The Cayuga Cafe

No reviews yet

Coffee, snacks, sandwiches, salads, beverages, smoothies

The Rook

No reviews yet

Just like any great restaurant should, The Rook satisfies that itch, that craving for the perfect drink and the pleasure of comfort food. Our staff has worked tirelessly to pivot with the COVID19 pandemic, to become a chill dining and cocktail venue downtown plus some of the best takeout in Ithaca.

Lev Kitchen

No reviews yet

Fast casual concept bringing Malawach to the masses

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston