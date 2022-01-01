Go
Taste of Trelawny

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

100 Randolph Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (662 reviews)

Popular Items

COCA BREAD$3.00
Escovitch Fish SPICY (Red Snapper)$22.00
Small (MILD) Jerk Chicken$14.00
Large Oxtail$21.00
Lg. (MILD) Jerk Chicken$18.00
BEEF PATTIES$3.00
Curry Chic Peas$15.00
Small (SPICY) Jerk Pork$12.00
Small Oxtail$15.00
Lg. (SPICY) Jerk Chicken$18.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 Randolph Road

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
