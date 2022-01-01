Go
A map showing the location of Taste & Sea Cakery
Bakeries

Taste & Sea Cakery

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

5661 Palmer Way

Carlsbad, CA 92010

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Website

Location

5661 Palmer Way, Carlsbad CA 92010

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bologna Gourmet

No reviews yet

Your new Italian spot, serving gourmet and comfort food based on original recipes from Emilia Romagna region, in northern Italy. Our menu offers several options of handmade pasta, meat, panini and desserts. Come in and enjoy!

Felix's Casa

No reviews yet

Mexican Style Takeout!

Arcana Brewing Company

No reviews yet

GelatoLove

No reviews yet

Taste & Sea Cakery

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston