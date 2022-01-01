taste wine-beer-kitchen
Open today 9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
987 Reviews
$$
3506 E. Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90803
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:30 pm
Location
3506 E. Broadway, Long Beach CA 90803
Nearby restaurants
Panxa Cocina
Come in and enjoy!
Taco Shore
Come and enjoy!
The Firkin Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Portfolio Fit
Portfolio Fit is a coffee and smoothie bar located in Belmont Shore, just steps off the beach, adjacent to Iconix Fitness. We specialize in protein shakes, smoothies, coffee, acai bowls and small healthy bites! Come by and check us out!