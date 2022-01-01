Go
Toast

Tastea

Come in and enjoy!

9184 W. North Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

20oz Bootea Shaker
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
See full menu

Location

9184 W. North Ave

Glendale AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

No reviews yet

Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Toast, Overnight Oats Smoothies and Locally Brewed Cold Brew on tap. Come in and enjoy!

Tacos Culichi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

State 48 Funk House Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

McFaddens Glendale

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston