Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Tastea
Open today 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
1737 Fullerton Rd, Suite A
Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Location
1737 Fullerton Rd, Suite A, Rowland Heights CA 91748