TasteBuddy

Gluten free Bakery | Acai Bowls | Juices | Smoothies | Coffee | Specialty Tea

515a Millburn Avenue

Popular Items

Make Your Own Smoothie
Choice of 3 fruits or veggies | Choice of Milk or Juice | 1 Add on
Quiche Slice$4.25
PB Acai
Banana | Strawberry | Acai | Peanut Butter | Almond Milk
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Poptart$3.75
Immunity Boost$5.00
Honey | Lemon | Orange Juice | Cayenne | Salt | Cinnamon | Turmeric | Apple Cider Vinegar
Purple Cocoloco
Granola | Ube | Lychee | Blueberry | Kiwi | Strawberry | Chia Seed | Coconut Flake
Make Your Own Bowl
Granola | Choice of 3 Fruits | Choice of Agave or Honey Drizzle (Choice of 1-2 Bases)
Nutty Buddy
Granola | Banana | Apple | Peanut Butter | Almond Butter | Hazelnut | Coconut Flakes ( Banana Base)
PB & Gains
Banana | Greek Yogurt | Peanut Butter | Flax Seed | Almond Milk | Cocoa Powder | Chocolate Protein Powder
TasteBuddy OG
Granola | Banana | Strawberry | Blueberry | Agave (Choice of Acai or Pitaya Base)
515a Millburn Avenue

Short Hills NJ

Sunday8:50 am - 5:10 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:50 am - 6:10 pm
Wednesday8:50 am - 6:10 pm
Thursday8:50 am - 6:10 pm
Friday8:50 am - 5:10 pm
Saturday8:50 am - 5:10 pm
