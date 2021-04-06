Go
Main picView gallery

Tasteful - 5800 Post Road

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5800 Post Road

East Greenwich, RI 02818

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

5800 Post Road, East Greenwich RI 02818

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd
orange star4.5 • 1,218
5702 post rd east greenwich, RI 02818
View restaurantnext
Scrumptions
orange star4.5 • 112
5600 Post Road East Greenwich, RI 02818
View restaurantnext
The Patio - East Greenwich
orange star4.3 • 651
431 Main St East Greenwich, RI 02818
View restaurantnext
Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich
orange star4.6 • 21
333 Main St East Greenwich, RI 02818
View restaurantnext
Wild Harvest Bakery & Cafe - East Greenwich, RI
orange starNo Reviews
1675 South County Trail East Greenwich, RI 02818
View restaurantnext
Downtown Tilly - 241 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
241 Main Street East Greenwich, RI 02818
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Greenwich

Rasa Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,688
149 Main Street East Greenwich, RI 02818
View restaurantnext
The Waysider Grille - 5702 post rd
orange star4.5 • 1,218
5702 post rd east greenwich, RI 02818
View restaurantnext
The Patio - East Greenwich
orange star4.3 • 651
431 Main St East Greenwich, RI 02818
View restaurantnext
Main Street Coffee
orange star4.6 • 554
137 Main St East Greenwich, RI 02818
View restaurantnext
Fifty Main Bar & Kitchen - EG
orange star4.4 • 234
50 Main St East Greenwich, RI 02818
View restaurantnext
PB Bistro & Bar
orange star4.6 • 150
241 Main St East Greenwich, RI 02818
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near East Greenwich

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (24 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tasteful - 5800 Post Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston