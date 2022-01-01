Tastes On The Fly
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Boston Logan International Airport
Boston, MA 02128
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
Boston Logan International Airport, Boston MA 02128
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Tastes On The Fly
Come in and enjoy!
Boston Beer Works
Come in and enjoy!
Tastes on the Fly
Come in and enjoy
Sebastians
Come in and enjoy!