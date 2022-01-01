Go
Founded in 2019 on kindness and inclusivity, Purgatory is a predominantly women and queer-owned bar and venue space for creatives, artists, musicians, and anyone in-between, located in the heart of Bushwick.

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$9.00
avocado, Benton’s bacon,
Asher blue, wood-fire
roasted corn, tomato,
herbs
Grinder$10.00
Tacos$12.00
two cast-iron patties, lettuce, onion,
deluxe sauce, American cheese, pretzel bun
Margherita Flatbread$10.00
fresh tomato sauce, burrata, basil
Muffaletta$10.00
remoulade, lettuce, pickled onion, pretzel bun
Chicken Quesadilla$5.00
with chips
Cuban$10.00
smoked pork, ham, mustard, pickles, provolone
Meatza Flatbread$10.00
pepperoni, bacon, salami, ndjua, andouille

Location

22940 Beaver Creek Lane

Bristol VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
