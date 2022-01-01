Go
Toast

Tasty As Fit

Plant-based, gluten-free, healthy & delicious grab-n- go spot, with a smoothie and acai bowl bar!

3001 Millwood Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PB & J (Blended)$9.50
organic strawberries, organic dark sweet cherries, blueberries, banana, peanut butter, gluten-free rolled oats, coconut milk, cauliflower rice, medjool date, vanilla extract, almond milk
*ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY*
CONTAINS NUTS
Manglow Smoothie (Blended)$9.50
banana, cauliflower rice, turmeric, ginger root, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic mango, honey
*ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY*
CONTAINS NUTS
Hydration Station Smoothie (Blended)$9.50
kale, zucchini, hemp seeds, ginger root, coconut water, avocado, organic pineapple, honey
*ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY*
CONTAINS NUTS
Birthday Cake Smoothie$10.50
ingredients: banana, cauliflower rice, almond extract, strawberries, vanilla extract, coconut milk, gluten-free oats, almond milk, Sweet Eva's natural rainbow sprinkles (vegan, gluten-free, & soy-free), Medjool date, and almond butter
CONTAINS: almonds & coconut
Snickers Bites$9.25
INGREDIENTS: Organic Medjool Dates, Almond Flour, Oat Flour, Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Cashew Butter, Coconut Oil, Organic Coconut milk, Maple Syrup, Enjoy Life Foods Dark chocolate, Raw Cashews, Sea Salt & Vanilla Extract
CONTAINS NUTS: ALMONDS, PEANUTS, CASHEWS, COCONUT
Buffalo Chickpea Wrap$10.00
Ingredients: Kontos gluten-free wrap (contains soy), lettuce, cucumber, sprouts, chickpeas, carrots, celery, dill, parsley, red pepper, cashew mayo (cashews, grapeseed oil, lemon, garlic, mustard powder), Franks Red Hot Sauce, mixed greens, ranch dressing (cashews, onion powder, garlic powder, chives, dill, sea salt, pepper), raw honey & apple cider vinegar
Contains: Cashews, Honey & Soy
Beauty Broccoli Bowl$12.95
Ingredients: romaine lettuce, broccoli, quinoa, red onion, beet, carrot, cucumber, chickpeas, blueberries, cashews, almond milk, lemon juice, dijon mustard, honey, sea salt, poppy seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, maple syrup, tamari, smoked paprika, garlic powder, black pepper
CONTAINS: Cashews, Almond Milk, Poppy Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds & Honey
Peppermint Chip W / Pulsed In Strawberries & Cacao Nibs (Blended)$10.50
Ingredients: cacao powder, cacao nibs, mint extract, organic strawberries, beet powder, medjool date, vanilla extract, organic coconut milk, cauliflower rice, zucchini, blended with almond milk
CONTAINS: COCNUT MILK & ALMOND MILK
Chia Seed Pudding$8.75
INGREDIENTS: Cashews, coconut milk, Medjool dates, coconut oil, vanilla extract, sea salt, Organic Berry Jam; organic strawberries, organic blueberries, vanilla extract, lemon juice, raw honey, sea salt & chia seeds
CONTAINS NUTS: CASHEWS & COCONUT
Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie (Blended)$9.50
banana, cauliflower rice, cashews, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic strawberries, honey
*ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY*
CONTAINS NUTS
See full menu

Location

3001 Millwood Ave.

Columbia SC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Arabesque

No reviews yet

Lebanese Cuisine.

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Za's Brick Oven Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Molto Vino - Devine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston