- /
- Columbia
- /
- Juice & Smoothies
- /
- Tasty As Fit
Tasty As Fit
Plant-based, gluten-free, healthy & delicious grab-n- go spot, with a smoothie and acai bowl bar!
3001 Millwood Ave.
No reviews yet
Popular Items
|PB & J (Blended)
|$9.50
organic strawberries, organic dark sweet cherries, blueberries, banana, peanut butter, gluten-free rolled oats, coconut milk, cauliflower rice, medjool date, vanilla extract, almond milk
*ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY*
CONTAINS NUTS
|Manglow Smoothie (Blended)
|$9.50
banana, cauliflower rice, turmeric, ginger root, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic mango, honey
*ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY*
CONTAINS NUTS
|Hydration Station Smoothie (Blended)
|$9.50
kale, zucchini, hemp seeds, ginger root, coconut water, avocado, organic pineapple, honey
*ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY*
CONTAINS NUTS
|Birthday Cake Smoothie
|$10.50
ingredients: banana, cauliflower rice, almond extract, strawberries, vanilla extract, coconut milk, gluten-free oats, almond milk, Sweet Eva's natural rainbow sprinkles (vegan, gluten-free, & soy-free), Medjool date, and almond butter
CONTAINS: almonds & coconut
|Snickers Bites
|$9.25
INGREDIENTS: Organic Medjool Dates, Almond Flour, Oat Flour, Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Cashew Butter, Coconut Oil, Organic Coconut milk, Maple Syrup, Enjoy Life Foods Dark chocolate, Raw Cashews, Sea Salt & Vanilla Extract
CONTAINS NUTS: ALMONDS, PEANUTS, CASHEWS, COCONUT
|Buffalo Chickpea Wrap
|$10.00
Ingredients: Kontos gluten-free wrap (contains soy), lettuce, cucumber, sprouts, chickpeas, carrots, celery, dill, parsley, red pepper, cashew mayo (cashews, grapeseed oil, lemon, garlic, mustard powder), Franks Red Hot Sauce, mixed greens, ranch dressing (cashews, onion powder, garlic powder, chives, dill, sea salt, pepper), raw honey & apple cider vinegar
Contains: Cashews, Honey & Soy
|Beauty Broccoli Bowl
|$12.95
Ingredients: romaine lettuce, broccoli, quinoa, red onion, beet, carrot, cucumber, chickpeas, blueberries, cashews, almond milk, lemon juice, dijon mustard, honey, sea salt, poppy seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, maple syrup, tamari, smoked paprika, garlic powder, black pepper
CONTAINS: Cashews, Almond Milk, Poppy Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds & Honey
|Peppermint Chip W / Pulsed In Strawberries & Cacao Nibs (Blended)
|$10.50
Ingredients: cacao powder, cacao nibs, mint extract, organic strawberries, beet powder, medjool date, vanilla extract, organic coconut milk, cauliflower rice, zucchini, blended with almond milk
CONTAINS: COCNUT MILK & ALMOND MILK
|Chia Seed Pudding
|$8.75
INGREDIENTS: Cashews, coconut milk, Medjool dates, coconut oil, vanilla extract, sea salt, Organic Berry Jam; organic strawberries, organic blueberries, vanilla extract, lemon juice, raw honey, sea salt & chia seeds
CONTAINS NUTS: CASHEWS & COCONUT
|Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie (Blended)
|$9.50
banana, cauliflower rice, cashews, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic strawberries, honey
*ALL SMOOTHIES ARE BLENDED WITH ALMOND MILK* PLEASE CALL OUR STORE IF YOU HAVE AN ALLERGY*
CONTAINS NUTS
Location
3001 Millwood Ave.
Columbia SC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Arabesque
No reviews yet
Lebanese Cuisine.
Eggs Up Grill
No reviews yet
Come on in and enjoy!
Za's Brick Oven Pizza
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Molto Vino - Devine
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
© 2022 Toast, Inc.