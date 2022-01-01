Go
Tasty As Fit

Plant-based, gluten-free, healthy & delicious grab-n- go spot, with a smoothie and acai bowl bar!

3017 Augusta St

Popular Items

Snickers Bites$9.25
Ingredients: Organic Medjool Dates, Almond Flour, Oat Flour, Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Cashew Butter,Coconut Oil, Organic Coconut milk, Maple Syrup, Enjoy Life Foods Dark chocolate, Raw Cashews, Sea Salt
CONTAINS COCONUT, CASHEWS, ALMONDS, & PEANUT BUTTER
Cookies & Cream Power Balls$11.00
Ingredients: almond flour, oat flour, cacao, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, coconut oil, sea salt, coconut flour, almond butter, cashew butter, maple syrup & almond milk
Contains: Almonds, Coconut & Cashews
KEEP REFRIGERATED
CONSUME WITHIN 4-5 DAYS OF PURCHASING
Hydration Station Smoothie (Blended)$10.00
kale, zucchini, hemp seeds, ginger root, coconut water, avocado, organic pineapple, honey
CONTAINS NUTS
Chia Seed Pudding$8.75
INGREDIENTS: Cashews, coconut milk, Medjool dates, coconut oil, vanilla extract, sea salt, Organic Berry Jam; organic strawberries, organic blueberries, vanilla extract, lemon juice, raw honey, sea salt, & chia seeds
CONTAINS COCONUT & CASHEWS
PB & J (Blended)$10.50
organic strawberries, organic dark sweet cherries, blueberries, banana, peanut butter, gluten-free rolled oats, coconut milk, cauliflower rice, medjool date, vanilla extract, almond milk
CONTAINS NUTS
Lucky Charm Smoothie (Blended)$10.50
Ingredients: pineapple, spirulina, banana, zucchini, avocado, almond butter, almond extract, coconut cream, vanilla extract & stevia
Contains: Almonds
Very Berry Açaí Bowl$13.00
cauliflower rice, açaí powder, organic blueberries, organic strawberries, organic cherries, coconut milk, vanilla extract, lemon juice
CONTAINS NUTS
Buffalo Chickpea Wrap$10.15
Ingredients: Kontos gluten-free wrap (contains soy), lettuce, cucumber, sprouts, chickpeas, carrots, celery, dill, parsley, red pepper, cashew mayo (cashews, grapeseed oil, lemon, garlic, mustard powder), Franks Red Hot Sauce, mixed greens, ranch dressing (cashews, onion powder, garlic powder, chives, dill, sea salt, pepper), raw honey & apple cider vinegar
Contains: Cashews, Soy, & Honey
Lemon Ginger Wellness Elixir$5.50
INGREDIENTS: ginger root, turmeric root, water, lemon juice, raw honey, sea salt
Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie (Blended)$10.00
banana, cauliflower rice, cashews, coconut milk, vanilla extract, organic strawberries, honey
CONTAINS NUTS
Location

3017 Augusta St

Greenville SC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
