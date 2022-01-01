Go
Tasty Burger

Open today 5:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

145 Dartmouth Street

Boston, MA 02116

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

BACON CHEESEBURGER*$8.79
Beef cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
THE BIG TASTY*$7.25
Beef cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, mayo and Tasty Sauce, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
HAMBURGER*$5.99
Beef hamburger topped with lettuce, pickles, ketchup and mustard, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
Large French Fries$3.99
CRISPY CHICKEN$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with regular mayo, lettuce, and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
Tater Tots$4.00
CHEESEBURGER*$6.50
Beef cheeseburger topped with lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
Small French Fries$2.99
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER*$9.50
Two beef cheeseburgers topped with lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
CHICKEN NUGGETS$6.25
Crispy all-natural chicken nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce
All hours

Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

Tasty Burger

