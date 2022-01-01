Go
Tasty Burger

Your neighborhood burger joint with soul🤘

1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121

Popular Items

GARDEN SALAD$4.75
Fresh mix of field greens, tomato, cucumber and carrot served with choice of dressing on the side.
GRILLED CHEESE MEAL$4.30
HOT DOG MEAL$4.30
Fry Spice, Shaker$5.00
TOTCHOS$7.99
Tater Tots topped with Tasty chili, cheese sauce, sour cream, tomatoes and scallion.
BACON CHEESEBURGER*$8.79
Beef cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.
HAMBURGER MEAL$4.30
Spicy Ketchup, Bottle$5.00
FRIED MOZZARELLA BITES$7.25
Crispy Fried Mozzarella with a side of tomato sauce for dipping.
Cheese Tots$6.50
Location

1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121

BOSTON MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
