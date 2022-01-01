Go
Tasty Sharks Shaved Ice image

Tasty Sharks Shaved Ice

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

7137 parklake pl

Southport, IN 46217

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

7137 parklake pl, Southport IN 46217

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

No reviews yet

Welcome to BTB, your stop for insane award winning burger and hot dog combinations. Not in the mood for a burger or dog, browse our menu, I am sure we have something you will love!

Prodigy Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

MashCraft Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jack's Donuts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tasty Sharks Shaved Ice

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston