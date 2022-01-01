Tasty Tails
We are an authentic New Orleans Cajun Seafood restaurant located in Dallas! We were born and raised in New Orleans and have brought our family recipes and dishes to share with Texas! We have everything from crawfish, poboys, fried shrimp, our famous wings, and so much more! We can't wait to meet you and make you feel like a part of the family with our cajun food!
4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A
Popular Items
Location
DALLAS TX
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
