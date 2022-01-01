Go
We are an authentic New Orleans Cajun Seafood restaurant located in Dallas! We were born and raised in New Orleans and have brought our family recipes and dishes to share with Texas! We have everything from crawfish, poboys, fried shrimp, our famous wings, and so much more! We can't wait to meet you and make you feel like a part of the family with our cajun food!

4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A

Popular Items

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo$5.49
Mom’s famous dark roux gumbo, stewed for hours with the Holy Trinity, tomatoes and, of course, okra.
Cajun Wings (5)$8.99
Hand-battered wings marinated in Cajun spices. Served with homemade ranch.
NOTE: Who Dat Wings are not breaded, they are NAKED and tossed in your choice of Who Dat Sauce
Boiled Crawfish (lb)
Our LIVE crawfish boiled New Orleans Style, which means we boil it in cajun spices, fruits, and vegetables!
Can be topped off with our Who Dat Sauce, cajun garlic butter. Or, it can be enjoyed straight NOLA style (no sauce - typically described as semi-spicy, cannot alter spice level)
Shot of Sauce$0.75
Shrimp Po Boy$11.99
A truly authentic po’ boy dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, and our homemade remoulade all on top of french bread from Gambino’s Bakery in New Orleans.
Boiled Shrimp (lb)
Jumbo head on shrimp boiled in Tasty Tails' blend of Cajun spices, fresh fruits, and vegetables topped off with our delicious Who Dat sauce (choose your spice level)!
Cajun Wings (10)$13.99
Hand-battered wings marinated in Cajun spices. Served with homemade ranch.
NOTE: Who Dat Wings are not breaded, they are NAKED and tossed in your choice of Who Dat Sauce
Fries$4.49
Your choice of plain, cajun, or sweet potato fries
Fried Shrimp & Catfish Combo Basket$13.99
Marinated and seasoned in our medley of spices, then fried to perfection! Served with fries and your choice of homemade tartar, cocktail, remoulade, or ranch.
Crawfish Pie$4.99
A classic New Orleans favorite from Natchitoches, LA! A delicate and flaky pastry filled with Cajun rice, spices, and crawfish.
Location

4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A

DALLAS TX

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
