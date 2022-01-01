Tasty Venture LLC DBA J.R. Crickets
Come in and enjoy!
2603 MANCHESTER EXPRESSWAY
Location
2603 MANCHESTER EXPRESSWAY
Columbus GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Fortune Foods Kitchen
Thank you for sharing a memory with us!
Outskirts Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
MIZU RAMEN BAR
Come in and enjoy! Hearty and traditional Japanese Ramen and more.
The Office Sports Bar and Grill - Columbus
A fun sports bar with amazing food. You will find porterhouse pork chops, pastas, wings, steak, and brunch on the weekends.