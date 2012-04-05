Go
Seafood

Tasty Crab Woodbridge

480 Reviews

$$

14477 Potomac Mills Road

Woodbridge, VA 22192

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Classic$33.00
No substitutions. Serves 1-2 people. 20 Shrimps & 1 Cluster of Snow Crab legs + Corn, Potato & Sausage
Extra Tasty Sauce
Can't have enough sauce?
Get some more 🤤🤤🤤
Shrimp$14.95
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
Crawfish$12.00
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
Shrimp Basket$16.00
Battered and Fried Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.
Corn Hush Puppies$6.00
Hush Puppies with Real Sweet Corn inside!
Extra Tartar$0.25
Homemade Tartar sauce
Snow Crab Leg$29.95
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
U.S.A Catfish Basket$16.00
Battered and Fried Fresh Catfish Fillet.
Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
U.S.A Catfish is stand out for its sweet, mild, and moist taste.
Seafood Gumbo
Homemade Gumbo with shrimp, sausage, minced scallop & okra.
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

14477 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge VA 22192

Directions

